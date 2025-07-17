World Bank: Mobile Money Drives Savings Surge In Nigeria, Others

…predicts global rice scarcity

Increased adoption of mobile money in low-and middle-income countries, including Nigeria, resulted in more adults than ever in these nations having bank or other financial accounts last year, thereby leading to a rise in formal saving, according to the World Bank Group’s Global Findex 2025 report.

The report, released yesterday said that in 2024, 10 per cent of adults in developing economies used a mobile money account to save, which is a five-percentage point increase from 2021.

An earlier report had shown that Nigeria recorded a significant rise in digital savings activity, with mobile money users increasing their use of savings features by more than 20 per cent between 2023 and 2024, new research has shown.

The State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2025 by the Africa Finance Corporation highlighted the growing role of mobile financial services in formalising Africa’s vast informal economy and mobilising domestic capital for development.

The AFC report noted that Nigeria was among several African countries experiencing rapid adoption of mobile money platforms for savings.

With services now going beyond payments to include more sophisticated financial products such as credit, insurance, and wealth management.

This growth, the report said, positions mobile money as a critical enabler of financial inclusion and capital formation across the continent.

“Between 2023 and 2024, the number of mobile money users saving via these platforms grew by over 20 percentage points in countries such as Ethiopia and Nigeria,” it noted.

The World Bank report also stated that in 2024, 40 per cent of adults in developing economies saved in a financial account —a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the fastest rise in more than a decade, adding that account ownership in Sub-Saharan Africa grew to 58% of adults, up from 49% in 2021.

Noting that higher personal saving—through banks or other formal institutions— “fuels national financial systems, making more funds available for investment, innovation, and economic growth,” the report said that in Sub-Saharan Africa, formal savings increased by 12-percentage points to 35% of adults, driven by the use of mobile money accounts in the region, which it said is, “at the highest levels in the world.”

However, the report said that while nearly 8 per cent of adults worldwide now have a financial account- up from 50 per cent in 2011- “1.3 billion adults still lack access to financial services,” a situation, it said can be addressed with adoption of mobile phone technology.

As the World Bank put it: “Mobile phones could help close this gap: about 900 million adults without financial accounts have a mobile phone, including 530 million with smartphones.