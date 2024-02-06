World Bank MD Of Operations, Anna Bjerde To Visit Nigeria Tuesday

The World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde will on Tuesday, February 6, be in Nigeria on a two-day working visit.

New Telegraph reports that Ms. Bjerde will use her first visit to Nigeria as Managing Director of Operations to further the World Bank’s engagement with Nigeria on critical aspects of the country’s development agenda, including macroeconomic and fiscal policy, energy access, digital infrastructure, and skills.

She will participate in a meeting of Western and Central Africa Ministers of Finance co-hosted by the Government of Nigeria and the World Bank.

At the meeting, Ms. Bjerde will discuss the ambitious regional development priorities and how additional International Development Association (IDA) resources can further support countries to “leap forward” and attain sustainable growth, jobs, and development.

While in Nigeria, Ms. Bjerde will hold bilateral meetings with the Hon. Minister of Finance, Mr. Olawale Edun, the Hon. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso. She will host a roundtable discussion with private sector leaders in the energy and digital sectors.

Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank’s Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Sérgio Pimenta, the International Finance Corporation’s Vice President for Africa, and Ethiopis Tafara, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency’s Vice President, will join Ms. Bjerde on the visit.

In Nigeria, the World Bank provides large-scale concessional financing for the development programs of both the federal and state governments; as of January 2024, 30 of such programs are under implementation financed by over US$15 billion in commitments.

The World Bank also provides support through analytics, upstream policy advisory, institutional strengthening, and implementation support initiatives.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) investment portfolio in Nigeria is the second largest in Africa and stands at US$2.0 billion. IFC’s strategic objectives in Nigeria are aimed at supporting diversified growth, enhancing inclusion, and promoting sustainability and job creation.

IFC’s work in Nigeria boosts universal energy access and green energy adoption, fosters increased access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through financial intermediaries, supports agribusiness and manufacturing to enhance food security, meet domestic needs, and grow exports.