World Bank Loans: Anambra’s Example

With the Prof. Charles Soludo-led Anambra State standing out as the only one out of 35 states refusing to be part of the sharing of $438 million World Bank loan, late last year there are important lessons to glean from that bold move.

That is more so, coming at a time when Nigeria has become the world’s third – largest debtor to the World Bank International Development Association (IDA), as of June 30, 2024. But what could be the reasons behind the government’s history-making decision? That is the million-naira question, with the answer recently provided by Soludo.

According to him, he took a critical look at the conditions for the loan and decided there and then to stay off it. As he stated, the terms and conditions are not favourable to the people of Anambra State.

In his words: “We don’t need to continue mortgaging the state with such loans.” He made this known when the leadership of the late Senator Ifeanyi Uba’s political group, along with some Nollywood practitioners toured the premises of the ongoing construction of Government House project in Akwa North Local Government Area LGA.

Furthermore, he revealed that the state has not donated any money to the construction of the project and others in the state. And as an affirmation of his commitment to accountability, transparency and probity with regards to how state government funds are utilised he had this to say.

“I vowed that every naira entrusted to me on behalf of the state must be judiciously utilised for the benefit of the people of Anambra state.” The focus here is not just about prudence but deploying the state resources as available to meet the needs of the people.

That is instructive and amplifies the significance of democracy as a form of government, which should always be skewed in favour of the people’s most pressing needs. To meet such important needs consideration should be made within the leadership premise of balancing the variables between the amount of available income and what should be expended.

In fact, economic wisdom supports an inward look at focusing more on the internal generation of wealth rather than joining the borrowing spree

That is a necessity. In fact, economic wisdom supports an inward look at focusing more on the internal generation of wealth rather than joining the borrowing spree. For instance, Bangladesh remains the largest IDA debtor nation with figures rising from $19.3 billion in 2023 to $20.5 billion in 2024. Pakistan remains second with a $17.9 billion debt.

Viewed against the dark backdrop of the humongous sums owed the World Bank by Nigeria, the Soludo-led Anambra State Government has taken the right step in the right direction.

For instance, as of June 30, 2024 Nigeria owed the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) a staggering sum of $17.1 billion, taking over from India as the third largest debtornation in the world.

The debt profile rose by 14.4% from $14.3 billion in the fiscal year 2023 to $16.5 billion in the fiscal year 2024. The $2 2 billion increase marked Nigeria’s first appearance amongst the top three IDA debtors, from the fourth largest borrower in 2023. Yet, this borrowing does not include outstanding loans from the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development which is separate from the IDA.

On its part the IDA provides concessional loans and grants to the world’s poorest countries. Though the loans are characterised by low interest rates, extended repayment periods and are meant to promote economic growth we cannot but ask ourselves if indeed, Nigeria should be ranked as a poor country. No, it should not.

onsidering the vast natural resources of oil and gas, agricultural potentials with fertile fields, some rare solid minerals and tourism potentials of scenic splendor the country should rank amongst the richest. That is, with good, accountable leadership that is selfless. With that in place our political leaders have little or no reason to be going cap-in-hand begging for loans.

That, precisely, is why Anambra State’s refusal to borrow loan from the World Bank deserves both commendations and to serve as a template for other state governments to borrow a fresh leaf from. Coincidentally, a similar refusal by the Ibrahim Traore-led Burkina Faso to take loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has served as an impetus to look inwards for economic rejuvenation. \

And within two years, it has shifted focus to agriculture and industrialisation. Currently, the rice mills, tomato processing companies and that of cotton mills are up and doing, recording resounding success within two years of the new government in power.

The loud and clear message which should sink deep into the mindset of the state governments in Nigeria is that economic development is possible without involvement in the borrowing spree. It takes a realistic economic plan, provision of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and of course, the political will. Yes, we can as Prof. Soludo has started demonstrating.

