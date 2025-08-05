World Bank: Job Creation Key To Ending Poverty, Growing Prosperity

The World Bank has restated the urgency for governments to create jobs as it remains the most effective ways to defeat poverty and grow prosperity, helping countries build self-sufficient economies and a strong labor force. The bank, over the weekend, said job creation could also strengthen global stability and address the root causes of unrest and migration.

According to the bank, more than just a source of income, jobs provide people with a sense of dignity and purpose. They unlock potential, empower women, engage young people, and can make communities stronger. Specifically, it said investing in women’s economic opportunities, for instance, could have a multiplier effect on decreasing poverty as women typically reinvest up to 90 per cent of their earnings into their families and communities.

“Creating more and better jobs will require scalable and sustainable solutions. That’s why jobs are at the core of the World Bank’s Group’s approach to development. Partnering with governments and the private sector around the world, we work with countries through the entire life cycle of job creation, providing expertise, policy and technical support, and helping to build enabling environments for sustainable economic growth. “Since 2019, the World Bank’s jobs-related efforts have benefited 77 million people.

Our International Development Association (IDA)’s job strategy has long helped drive job creation in low income countries. “To ramp up these efforts, we established a High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs and are making job creation an explicit aim of everything we do, not just a by-product. The goal is to help countries build dynamic private sectors that convert growth into local jobs, producing opportunities where people already live, with a focus on women and youth.

“More specifically, we are taking a three-pillar approach, which includes establishing the foundational infrastructure necessary for jobs, working with governments to strengthen governance and support businessenabling policies and a predictable regulatory environment, and mobilizing private capital.

To achieve this, the World Bank Group is working with governments, the private sector, international financial institutions, and other partners to provide policy and advisory support, financing, and knowledge. “Creating jobs starts with public sector support. Governments can prioritize the health and well-being of their workforces and invest in health care, education, skills training, clean air and water, transportation, and energy required for people and businesses to thrive.

These infrastructure investments lay the foundation for sustained economic growth,” the lender added. It emphasized that the World Bank Group, particularly the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and IDA, helped countries finance these priorities and ensure that resources are used effectively. According to the World Bank, “our financing is linked to results, so every dollar delivers impact.

“As of June 2024, we have supported 305.2 million students with better education and 381.1 million people in receiving quality health services through our active portfolios. The World Bank also launched Mission 300 last year, with the goal of delivering electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030. “Domestic resource mobilization—tax revenue and capital markets—is also critical for governments to be able to make these investments.

The World Bank Group offers a wide range of solutions for countries to boost their domestic resource mobilization and make their tax systems more progressive and efficient. “We’re supporting 40 countries in scaling up their domestic capital markets by helping them design policies, strengthen local currency financing and bond markets, and develop domestic institutional investors like pension funds.”

It highlighted that alongside public investments, stronger governance and business-enabling policies and a predictable regulatory environment were also needed, adding that smarter, more ambitious government policies can foster an enabling environment where the private sector can operate, grow, and spur job creation across industries. “But this requires governments to streamline regulations, remove bureaucratic barriers, and cut unnecessary red tape. It also involves working with partners to control corruption.

“From better tax systems and land rules to improved detection of corruption, the World Bank works with countries to advance reforms that make it easier to do business. Apart from financing, we are a Knowledge Bank whose advisory services and analytics play an important role in identifying opportunities for private sector development as well as critical obstacles, such as insufficient bankruptcy laws and a lack of access to finance.

“Public finance alone will not deliver the investment necessary to develop a vibrant private sector that creates jobs and sustained growth. The private sector also needs to be mobilized—small, medium, and large businesses alike—as a dynamic private sector can catalyze entrepreneurship, competition, and, ultimately, demand for labor. But private sector investment flows only when the conditions are right and where there’s a clear probability of return.

“The World Bank Group is helping countries to mobilize private sector financing and create a more conducive environment for private sector growth. For instance, the Private Sector Investment Lab, an initiative that includes the World Bank Group and CEOs of leading global private sector institutions, is working to develop solutions that address barriers to private sector investment in emerging markets and developing economies. “Since the Lab’s launch in 2023, private sector leaders have provided us with guidance to help better align our strategies and undertake new initiatives to increase the speed and scale of private capital flows for development, such as Mission 300,” it added.