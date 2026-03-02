World Bank Integrates Borno Govt Projects

The World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Mathew Verghis, has inaugurated school roads projects executed by the Borno State Government in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The projects commissioned were Maimusari Junior Secondary School, Mairi, Maimusari Primary School, Command Secondary School, West End flyover, and some road projects in Maiduguri.

Speaking shortly after the commissioning of some projects in Maiduguri, on Monday, the Country Director, Mr Mathew Verghis, described the new school as a symbol of hope and resilience, stressing that education has always been part of Borno’s rich history, dating back to the Kanem-Borno civilisation.

Mr Verghis assured that the World Bank would continue to support the state in rebuilding its education sector, adding that it was an honour to visit Borno State for the first time, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Country Director said the new school sends a strong message that every child’s future matters, including girls and children affected by conflict and that education remains the most reliable path to shared prosperity and peaceful development

He commended Governor Zulum for his leadership and reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to working with Borno State and Nigeria.

Also, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the World Bank for its strong partnership and continued support to the state in its post insurgency recovery and development.

Zulum said Borno had faced serious challenges due to insurgency, displacement and recent flooding, which destroyed many schools and public facilities.

He said that over 5,000 classrooms were destroyed at the peak of the crisis, leaving about 2.2 million children out of school. Stressing that in an effort to address the problem of out-of-school children, his administration has so far built 104 new schools and rehabilitated thousands of classrooms, reducing the number of out-of-school children by more than 70 per cent.

According to the Governor, the government has provided millions of books, uniforms, school bags and bicycles to support pupils, especially those from vulnerable families, adding that the state is expanding technical and vocational training centres to empower youth with skills and reduce unemployment.

Zulum said the education reforms are part of the state’s 25-Year Development Plan aimed at rebuilding Borno and securing a better future for its people.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe said the newly commissioned mega schools have modern facilities, including classrooms, laboratories, ICT centres and hostels.

He also mentioned that the projects were supported by programmes such as the World Bank-backed Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, which has helped expand access to quality education and reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.