World Bank Injects N3.8bn To Support Climate-Smart Farming In Yobe

No fewer than 101 communities in Yobe received $25,000 each (about N38.3 million) as non-interest World Bank loan throught Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL) Project.

The ACRESAL’s state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed, made this known at the signing of a Memorandum of Acceptance with 101 scale-up communities to enable them access a noninterest Community Revolving Fund (CRF) loan in Damaturu. Mohammed said that the current phase would benefit 482 farmer and community groups comprising 7,340 direct beneficiaries involving 4,857 males and 2,483 females.

He said that each of the 101 communities would receive $25,000 (about N38.3 million), totaling $2,525,000 (about N3.8 billion).

The ACRESAL’s state Coordinator said that the gesture was aimed at enhancing agricultural resilience and livelihoods. Mohammed said the initiative marks a significant phase in empowering climate-vulnerable farming communities across the 17 Local Government Areas of Yobe.

He said the loan, which follows the successful pilot disbursement to 10 communities, was designed to stimulate economic activities, enhance farmers’ incomes, and promote responsible financial management.

The ACRESAL’s state Coordinator said that the facility was in line with global best practices and the World Bank supported ACRESAL objectives of reversing environmental degradation and promoting climate-smart agriculture in Northern Nigeria.

“Today’s event is more than a ceremonial signing. It signals a new phase of sustainability and resilience-building for our farming communities,” Mohammed said. He said that the World Bank gave a “no objection” for scaling up after a 65 per cent recovery rate was recorded from the pilot phase.