World Bank Initiates Technical Assistance Of $700m To Curb Environmental Disasters In 19 Northern States

The world bank has initiated a program aimed at halting land degradation in the 19 northern states, enhancing food security and mitigating frequent farmers/herders clash.

National Coordinator of Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-arid Landscape (ACReSAL), Abdulhameed Umar disclosed this in his opening remarks at the 2-day workshop for 19 northern state coordinators of ACReSAL held at Crispan Hotel, Rayfield Jos, Plateau state.

“The project is to the tune of seven hundred million US dollars (US-$700m) for six years. For this project to be implemented, some states have been identified to participate in this. The project is largely for the Northern part of the country and that is why you hear the name Agro-Climatic Resilience in the Semi-Arid Landscapes of Northern Nigeria.

“So, virtually, all the 19 States including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are qualified members for the bidding of the project. The project is focusing on landscape restoration which is talking about issues of land degradation in terms of deforestation, poor practices that have to do with our agricultural processes”, he highlighted.

Umar said, “The northern parts of Nigeria are faced with continuous environmental degradation like desert encroachment, erosion, mining etc leading to migration of farmers and herders from the region.

According to him, “The ACReSAL Project is a 6-year strategic project prioritizing actions within four components: Dryland Management, Community Climate Resilience, Institutional Strengthening and Project Management, and Contingent Emergency Response.

“It will improve the capacity of the country to adapt to a changing climate, largely through enhancing multi-sectoral convergence (across environment, agriculture and water) and technology modernization, including improved use of data, analytics, and connectivity.

“There are 11 Frontline states of northern Nigeria where desert encroachment is so severe, the landscape in these states are steadily degrading. Coupled with degradation resulting from mining activities in Plateau, Nasarawa, Zamfara etc.

“This intervention from World Bank is a deliberate intention to seek ways to halt this degradation and restore the land for improved farming and agricultural activities in the affected states to improve conditions of living of the people

“The strategy is to devise resilience methods to these climatic conditions that are promoting this environmental degradation to be able to sustain the mainstay of the economy of northern Nigeria using methods that are peculiar to the affected communities.

“We have over 250 participants in this capacity building session for managers and implementers of ACReSAL project across northern Nigeria on issues of landscape restoration for agricultural purposes”

Earlier, Plateau state coordinator of ACReSAL, Garba Gonkol in his welcome address to participants said the project is meant to draw technical support to communities to be more resilient to the unfavourable climatic condition in their various states.

“At the end of the project the region is expected to achieve environmental security and food security, he said.