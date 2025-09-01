World Bank: Infrastructure Remains Critical Driver Of Job Creation

As the global community strives to ensure citizens are fully employed, the World Bank has said investment investment remains a critical driver of job creation, long-term development opportunities and resilience.

In a blog released over the weekend, the global lender observes that while recent interest rate hikes and inflationary pressures have reshaped return expectations and complicated financing conditions, infrastructure had stood firm as a preferred asset class.

According to the report, with relatively stable revenues and strong government support, infrastructure investment continues to offer investors lower risk, more predictable returns, and stronger performance than other private investment opportunities.

The report further hinted that the World Bank’s Infrastructure Monitor 2024 presented new data and insights on how global trends are shaping private investment in infrastructure. The bank said it showed that while investment has continued to grow, especially in primary markets (i.e. greenfield and brownfield infrastructure as well as privatizations), disparities between regions and income levels are deepening, stressing that it also underscored that to close the investment gap, we must scale what works: targeted public support, sound regulation, and innovative financing instruments such as blended finance and guarantees.

“In 2023, global private investment in infrastructure projects in primary markets rose notably in nominal terms, exceeding the five-year pre-pandemic average. Infrastructure delivery costs have also increased significantly necessitating a cautious interpretation of this trend.

“In sharp contrast, growth in emerging markets continues to lag—widening the gap between developed and emerging economies. The current pace of investment remains far from what is needed to bridge the global infrastructure gap, especially in emerging markets.

“While secondary market (i.e. corporate and asset acquisition, refinancing, securitizations) activity for infrastructure increased over five-fold in the decade preceding 2022, it declined by 17 per cent in 2023 driven by a decline in acquisitions: a reflection of the impact of higher interest rates on reducing valuations.

Total capital raised by infrastructure funds also dropped by nearly half in 2023 compared to the previous year,” the report added. On why infrastructure stands strong in uncertain times, times, the bank said economic headwinds, infrastructure continued to appeal to investors seeking lower-risk, stable returns.