World Bank: Ineffective Logistics, Poor Storage Facilities Pose Food Production Crisis

The World Bank has raised fresh concerns about imminent food protection crisis in African region, noting that despite increasing food production over the past three decades, more than six in 10 people in Africa still face moderate to severe food insecurity.

Specifically, the Bank, in a recent publication shared over the weekend entitled: “Food at a Crossroads”- The Nexus Between Transport, Logistics , and Food Security in Africa”, referenced staple grains like rice, maize, wheat, and cassava as the backbone of African diets.

It said grains effectiveness were being hampered by outdated ports, rough roads and poor storage, concluding that,”too much is lost before it reaches the plates. Just four key commodities account for 45% of caloric intake across Africa”.

“A large portion of these commodities is imported from Europe, South Asia, and elsewhere, making transport a pivotal component in helping to address the challenges of food insecurity in Africa”, it said.

The bank put yearly importation of maize at over 30 trillion tons, 60 million tons and over 35 million tons of rice by Africa region.

It cited poor transport connectivity, failures at critical ports and border crossings, and high trade costs as some of the bottle neck which create long food supply chains that fail to reliably get staple products to people.

“Shipping and ports are indispensable for food security in Africa. Efficient logistics at ports ensure the steady flow of products, stabilize prices, and support agriculture exports. Seaports handle 14 per cent of all food imported and traded in Africa – including 22 per cent for landlocked countries and 37 percent for the lowest income countries”.

“Ports often represent the first point of entry for many food staples. Unfortunately, they often also represent the first barrier to food security around Africa.”