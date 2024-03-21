World Bank Hails Mbah Strides On Water, Agric Devt

The World Bank has commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah over his numerous developmental strides in the areas of water and agriculture, particularly livestock farming, stressing that the governor’s efforts at transforming the state would help in up-scaling its agricultural productivity.

The commendation was made yesterday by the National Coordinator of Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), a World Bank-assisted project, Sanusi Abubakar, during the Project Implementation Support Mission as well as a working visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

In his address, Abubakar said the L-PRES is a six-year World Bank Assisted project under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security which seeks to improve productivity and commercialisation of livestock value chains, adding that they were in Enugu to lend support and complement the state government’s efforts around commercial livestock agriculture and value chain development in order to address.