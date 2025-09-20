World Bank Group Breaks New Ground With First Securitization Deal

The World Bank Group has taken a bold step to attract more private investment into developing economies by completing its first-ever securitisation transaction through its private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The $510 million deal, known as a collateralised loan obligation (CLO), has been in the works for two years and is being hailed as a game-changer. It introduces a fresh “originate-to-distribute” model designed to channel the deep pockets of global pension funds, insurers, and asset managers into emerging markets.

Here’s how it works: IFC bundled some of its loans and repackaged them into rated securities that meet international standards.

These securities were then offered to investors on the London Stock Exchange, creating a brand-new asset class that opens the door for more institutional money to flow into developing countries.

The World Bank Group President, Ajay Banga, described the transaction as the first in a series of moves aimed at scaling private sector participation.

“Mobilising private investment at scale is essential to creating the jobs that lift people out of poverty and change the trajectory of families for generations,” Banga said.

“This is just step one. It frees up our balance sheet to support more countries and private-sector players, and the need is much greater than this one deal.”

The structure of the transaction reflects its innovative design:

A $320 million senior tranche was sold directly to private investors.

A $130 million mezzanine tranche was backed by a group of credit insurers. And a $60 million equity tranche completed the package.

Goldman Sachs served as the arranger of the landmark deal, which received strong investor interest.

The World Bank Group said this is only the beginning. Regular issuances are planned to make the model scalable and replicable. The initiative also aligns with recommendations from the Private Sector Investment Lab, launched in June 2023 to break down barriers and find practical ways of bringing more private capital into emerging markets.