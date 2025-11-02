On Saturday, the World Bank has fixed December 16 as a tentative approval date for a fresh $1bn Development Policy Financing loan to the country under a new initiative tagged “Nigeria Actions for Investment and Jobs Acceleration (P512892).”

According to a project document published by the bank on October 27, the new facility comprises a $500m International Development Association credit and a $500m International Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan.

The facility, which falls under the bank’s Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment practice area for the Western and Central Africa region, is designed to strengthen ongoing economic reforms, promote job creation, and accelerate private investment.

The proposed loan is part of the bank’s broader support package aimed at consolidating the country’s post-reform stability and driving inclusive growth across key sectors of the economy.

Since 2023, the country has embarked on many economic reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy, unification of exchange rates, and an end to central bank deficit financing.

According to the Federal Government, the measures, championed under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, have helped stabilise the economy, narrow the fiscal deficit, and restore investor confidence.

But despite the improvements, growth remains sluggish, with more than 130 million Nigerians still living in poverty.

The World Bank report noted that while macroeconomic stability has returned, “Nigeria’s economy has yet to shift decisively into a higher and inclusive growth path,” underscoring the urgency of new investment to spur productivity, diversify exports, and create jobs.

The new policy loan is structured around two key pillars: unlocking private sector growth and lowering the cost of doing business, while expanding opportunities across agriculture, trade, and digital services.

Under the first pillar, the facility will expand access to financial credit and digital inclusion, with backing for the investment and Securities Act 2025, new credit enhancement facilities, and a CBN Rulebook aimed at improving microfinance and non-bank financial institutions.

It also supports the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025, which will provide a legal framework for electronic transactions, authentication services, and digital records, key steps toward building a modern, paperless government system.

The second pillar seeks to lower costs for firms and households, reduce inflationary pressures, and enhance export competitiveness.

The bank’s report highlights plans to simplify trade barriers, adopt AfCFTA tariff concessions, and improve certified seed systems for key crops like rice, maize, and soybeans.

This is expected to raise productivity, boost food security, and attract new private investment into the agricultural value chain.

According to the document, the $1bn DPF loan forms part of a broader FY2026 package of World Bank interventions supporting Nigeria’s growth agenda.

Other complementary projects include FINCLUDE (to improve MSME financing), BRIDGE (digital infrastructure), and AGROW (agricultural value chain growth). Together, these are expected to crowd in private capital, expand access to finance, and create an enabling environment for small and medium-scale enterprises.

The programme is also aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, with components targeting climate-resilient agriculture, reduced deforestation, and digital governance systems that lower emissions from paper-based processes.

The Bank estimates that the policy reforms supported under this operation will help reduce food inflation, increase seed productivity, and expand digital exports, while creating millions of direct and indirect jobs. It added that improved access to credit, particularly for MSMEs and smallholder farmers, will translate to “expanded economic opportunities by creating jobs, including for the poor.”

In addition, reduced import bans and lower tariffs on key inputs are expected to make goods cheaper and improve consumer welfare, while also boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional markets. Upon approval, the funds will be disbursed in two tranches as policy milestones are achieved, with implementation overseen by the Federal Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and relevant line ministries. The initiative is expected to anchor Nigeria’s transition from short-term stabilisation to long-term, inclusive growth, potentially marking one of the largest World Bank policy support operations for the country in recent years. As of June 30, 2025, the country’s external debt stood at $46.98bn, figures from the Debt Management Office show. The World Bank Group remains the country’s largest single creditor, accounting for $19.39bn, comprising $18.04bn from the IDA and $1.35bn from the IBRD. This means the bank holds 41.3 per cent of Nigeria’s total external debt, underscoring its dominant role in financing the nation’s development programmes.