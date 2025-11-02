In addition, reduced import bans and lower tariffs on key inputs are expected to make goods cheaper and improve consumer welfare, while also boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional markets.

Upon approval, the funds will be disbursed in two tranches as policy milestones are achieved, with implementation overseen by the Federal Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and relevant line ministries.

The initiative is expected to anchor Nigeria’s transition from short-term stabilisation to long-term, inclusive growth, potentially marking one of the largest World Bank policy support operations for the country in recent years.

As of June 30, 2025, the country’s external debt stood at $46.98bn, figures from the Debt Management Office show.

The World Bank Group remains the country’s largest single creditor, accounting for $19.39bn, comprising $18.04bn from the IDA and $1.35bn from the IBRD.

This means the bank holds 41.3 per cent of Nigeria’s total external debt, underscoring its dominant role in financing the nation’s development programmes.