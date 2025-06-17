World Bank: FDI Flows Into Developing Countries Hit 18-Year Low

Share

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows into develop – ing economies dropped to $435 billion in 2023, the lowest since 2005, amid rising trade and investment barriers, a new report from the World Bank shows.

The report said that FDI flows into advanced economies have also slowed to a trickle as high-income economies received just $336 billion in 2023, the lowest level since 1996, adding that as a share of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP), FDI inflows to developing economies in 2023 were just 2.3 per cent, about half the number during the peak year of 2008.

In a statement released with the report, the World Bank Group’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President, Indermit Gill, said: “What we’re seeing is a result of public policy. It’s not a coincidence that FDI is plumbing new lows at the same time that public debt is reaching record highs.

Private investment will now have to power economic growth, and FDI happens to be one of the most productive forms of private investment. Yet, in recent years governments have been busy erecting barriers to investment and trade when they should be deliberately taking them down.

They will have to ditch that bad habit.” The World Bank Group’s Deputy Chief Economist and Director of the Prospects Group, M. Ayhan Kose, also said: “With the global community gearing up for the Conference on Financing for Development, the sharp drop in FDI to developing economies should sound alarm bells.

Reversing this slowdown is not just an economic imperative— it’s essential for job creation, sustained growth, and achieving broader development goals. It will require bold domestic reforms to improve the business climate and decisive global cooperation to revive cross-border investment.”

According to the statement, representatives of governments, international institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector are scheduled to meet in Seville, Spain, from June 30 to July 3, to discuss how to mobilize the financing that will be needed to achieve key global and national.

Share