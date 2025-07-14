World Bank: Essential Services Must Be Strengthened In Africa For Growth

The World Bank says there is an urgent need for governments in Africa to improve the delivery of essential services to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

This is contained in a statement released by the World Bank on the Bank’s annual Country Policy and Institutional Assessment(CIPA) report for sub-Saharan Africa on Friday.

A copy of the report was obtained from the World Bank’s website by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The statement said the CPIA Africa report evaluates the quality of policy and institutional reforms in IDA-eligible countries in Sub-Saharan Africa for the calendar year 2024.

According to the report, the average CPIA score for the region remained similar to 2023 at 3.1 points (out of six). However, the report said in spite the stable overall score, essential services must be strengthened for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“While some areas saw strong reforms, poor performance in governance offset these gains, and improvements were concentrated in already well-performing countries.”

The statement said the CPIA report underscored that meeting the needs of African citizens would require mobilising the government to provide services amidst limited external financing.

It said the report was a crucial guide for policymakers and international investors, outlining reforms to enhance public service delivery and promote a resilient and prosperous future for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Against this backdrop, the report notes a trend in public discontent in 2024, a year that was marked by youth protests and a notable decline in political support for incumbents across the continent.

“This is mirrored in survey results in the region that have shown growing dissatisfaction with the quality of public services, which continue to lag other regions, particularly in infrastructure, human capital, security, and administrative capabilities.”

The statement quoted Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa as saying: “Confidence in a government’s ability to efficiently transform public resources into essential services is fundamental to fostering a shared purpose with citizens and improving trust.

“Populations across Africa are clearly asking for more from their leaders to enable them to realise their aspirations.

“Our CPIA Africa report underscores the urgent need for transparent management of public resources and effective delivery of quality services to address growing dissatisfaction and enable citizens to reach their full potential.”

The report highlighted significant deficiencies in public service sectors, particularly in infrastructure-related services, including transport, which hindered economic activity and quality of life.