World Bank Endorses SPESSE, Approves Fresh Funding

…as Nigeria closes skills gap in procurement, ESG

Nigeria’s efforts to build credible manpower in procurement, environmental and social standards have received a major endorsement from the World Bank, which has rated the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) project satisfactory and approved additional financing to sustain its implementation.

The approval, coming after a rigorous performance assessment, positions SPESSE as one of Nigeria’s most successful donor-supported capacity-building initiatives, at a time when weak skills, poor compliance and limited institutional capacity continue to undermine transparency and value for money in public and private sector procurement.

Jointly backed by the Federal Government, the World Bank and the National Universities Commission (NUC), SPESSE was conceived to address a long-standing gap in Nigeria’s development architecture: the absence of structured academic and professional pathways in procurement, environmental safeguards and social standards.

The project is implemented through six Centres of Excellence located across the country’s geopolitical zones.

The Director, International Economic Relations Department at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Stanley Nyeso George, described the satisfactory rating as uncommon at this stage of implementation.

He commended the NUC under both the current and immediate past leadership of Dr Maiyaki Attah and the Centre Leaders for delivering measurable results.

In recognition of the outcomes, the World Bank approved Additional Financing to extend the project to June 2026. The Bank said the decision reflects improved performance, strengthened systems and alignment with its development objectives.

The World Bank’s endorsement followed an Implementation Support Mission (ISM) led by its Task Team Leader, Ishtiak Siddique, alongside the National Project Coordinator, Dr Joshua Atah of the NUC. The mission reviewed progress under the original financing and agreed on the next steps under the Additional Financing window.

According to the mission’s Aide Mémoire, SPESSE has recorded “significant progress” across all performance indicators. All four Project Development Objective (PDO) indicators have been fully achieved, while overall Project Implementation Progress was rated satisfactory for the January 1 to June 30, 2025 period. Independent verification also confirmed that 12 out of 18 Performance-Based Conditions (PBCs) have already been met or exceeded.

Five additional PBCs were scheduled for completion by June 30, 2026, with remaining targets aligned to the project’s revised closing timeline.

As part of the assessment, the World Bank team engaged with key national and sub-national stakeholders, including the SPESSE National Facilitation Implementation Unit at the NUC, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and the Federal Ministries of Women Affairs, Environment and Finance.

“The team also visited the six Centres of Excellence hosted by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; University of Benin; and the University of Lagos.

Reports from the centres highlighted steady progress in meeting PDO targets, securing international accreditations, achieving disbursement-linked indicators and expanding student exchange programmes.

“Tracer studies further demonstrated SPESSE’s growing impact on employability and institutional performance since inception.

One of the project’s most visible milestones was the successful rollout of professional certification examinations in procurement, environmental safeguards and social safeguards.

Conducted through online platforms between April and June 2025, the examinations produced 3,429 certified professionals, including 2,121 in procurement, 855 in social safeguards and 453 in environmental safeguards.

Beyond certifications, SPESSE has trained more than 85,000 participants across Tracks A to E, cutting across public servants, private sector professionals and academics.

The project’s momentum, stakeholders noted, was sustained even during disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The strong showing has earned SPESSE rare praise among donor-funded programmes.

With the fresh funding, SPESSE is expected to deepen procurement reforms, expand online and blended learning platforms, and strengthen institutional capacity, with long-term benefits for governance, service delivery and community development.

Stakeholders stressed that attention was now shifting from training numbers to systemic impact. They said the ultimate test lies in translating skills and certifications into improved transparency, efficiency and inclusiveness in Nigeria’s procurement

ecosystem.

In a significant policy move, the Bureau of Public Procurement has begun steps to institutionalise SPESSE standards by making its courses mandatory for the professional certification of all procurement officers.

The Director-General of the BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, disclosed this during a high-level review meeting with the World Bank at the 2025 SPESSE ISM in Abuja.

Dr Adedokun said the proposal, which has received preliminary approval from the Head of Service, will be reflected in the revised circular governing the procurement cadre. He reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to all project objectives, including the transition to e-procurement.

Both the World Bank and Nigerian authorities reiterated their resolve to sustain SPESSE, now widely regarded as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s push toward sustainable procurement, responsible governance and globally competitive standards.