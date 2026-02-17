World Bank Drives Livelihood Transformation In Jiwa Community

The World Bank, in collaboration with some local support groups are mobilising households towards self sustaining livelihoods in Jiwa community, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Diversifying income sources beyond subsistence farming is a critical driver of rural transformation. When households move from “grow-what-you-eat” survival systems to multiple income streams, the effects ripple across economic stability, social wellbeing, and community development.

In Jiwa, a quiet agrarian community on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory, hope is beginning to take root through a people-driven development approach designed to transform livelihoods and strengthen social cohesion.

The intervention of the World Bank–supported ACReSAL Project in Jiwa community holds multi-layered significance, particularly for livelihoods, environment, and long-term rural development in the Federal Capital Territory Under the initiative, residents have been mobilised into Community Interest Groups (CIGs), creating structured platforms for collective action, enterprise, and local ownership of development efforts.

Beyond economic empowerment, the project is deliberately fostering peaceful coexistence among diverse groups while championing inclusive participation with particular emphasis on amplifying the voices and roles of women in community decision-making.

The visit of the World Bank team to Jiwa signals a critical step forward, as officials move to fast-track technical and administrative processes required to translate plans into tangible interventions.

Community Engagement

For many residents, the engagement represents more than a routine assessment it is a gateway to long-awaited opportunities capable of reshaping the community’s social and economic landscape.

During the community engagement at Jiwa, the Task Team Leader of ACReSAL and Senior Environmental Specialist at the World Bank, Joy Iganya Agene, disclosed that the meeting is to assess priority needs and fast-track project implementation.

She said the intervention is designed to unlock alternative income streams for residents while addressing ecological threats undermining productivity and living conditions. “Our goal is to support sustainable livelihoods in line with the World Bank’s poverty-reduction mandate,” Agene said.

“We have assessed pressing challenges, particularly the drainage system, and we will work with the community on immediate steps before the next rainy season,” Agene said.

The assessment followed consultations with more than 30 organized community groups, enabling the project team to map grassroots priorities and structure support around collective development proposals.

Agene emphasized transparency and collaboration as prerequisites for accessing project resources. “Groups with shared interests should harmonize their efforts, merge where necessary, and develop bankable proposals that can attract intervention support,” she advised, while commending local leadership for mobilizing residents.

The Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, FCTA, Abdullahi Suleiman Ango who was represented by Ann Ijeoma said ACReSAL investments were already delivering measurable impact across participating communities.

He identified the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) as a major driver of rural enterprise growth, alongside ongoing infrastructure projects including waste management systems, solar street lighting, and solar-powered boreholes.

According to him, the integrated approach is aimed at improving agricultural productivity, rural incomes, and overall living standards. Ango called on Jiwa residents to safeguard the assets provided under the scheme. “I urge the people of Jiwa Chiefdom to cooperate fully with the FCT ACReSAL team, take ownership of these investments, and protect them for sustainable community benefit,” he said.

He acknowledge the visible milestones recorded by the ACReSAL Project since its inception over three ( 3) years ago. “Some of the projects significant interventions are already yielding results as can be seen in the ongoing restoration work at the Kuje Forest, enrichment of the Buga-Kujekwa plantations, construction of perimeter fencing at the Ushafa and Gwagwa Forests, which has effectively halted the large-scale encroachment that have threatened the plantations.

“Beyond environmental sustainability, the project has bolstered our institutional capacity in some of our operations that speak to the ACReSAL Project PDO,” he said.

Acresal project

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Project Coordinator of the FCT ACReSAL Project Caroline Opara, informed the audience that ACReSAL Project was conceived as a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the World Bank, to address the pressing challenges of land degradation and climate change, in the 19 Northern States of Nigeria and the FCT, while empowering the communities to thrive sustainably.

“In the FCT, ACReSAL is already making tangible impacts across many communities. We are actively engaged in the restoration of degraded landscapes, promoting sustainable land use and improving livelihoods through initiatives such as the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) designed to support local businesses, the provision of critical agricultural inputs to boost productivity and the installation of eco- friendly solar‑powered boreholes and solar lights and many more interventions,” Opara said.

She noted that these successes are made possible through the invaluable support of the World Bank and the guidance of the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU).

“Also very important is the commitment to the project by the Federal Capital Territory Administration under the dynamic leadership of our Honourable Minister, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Honourable Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud.

Cler needs

“Following our recent engagements with the Jiwa community, we identified clear needs for interventions in areas such as the Community Revolving Fund, installation of solar powered boreholes, solar lighting, agricultural inputs and flood control initiatives.

“We were also able to organise Community members into Community Interest Groups (CIGs), while laying strong emphasis on the importance of peaceful coexistence and inclusive participation, especially of women. I must say that we were encouraged by the enthusiasm displayed by community members to be part of the project.

” I am particularly hopeful that the presence of the World Bank team will provides a compelling reason to fast-track the necessary processes to bring these interventions to life for the people of Jiwa,” she said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Jiwa and Paramount Ruler of Jiwa Kingdom, Idris Musa, welcomed the initiative and pledged community support for its success.

“I appreciate ACReSAL for selecting Jiwa. We look forward to the full implementation of these commitments,” the monarch said. The ACReSAL Project is expected to catalyze long-term socio-economic transformation in Jiwa through climate-smart agriculture, resilient infrastructure, and diversified livelihood opportunities.