World Bank: Digital Technologies Reshaping Economies, Public Service

Following the spate of growth in global digital technologies adoption, the World Bank has affirmed that economies and public service are largely being reshaped by the initiative amid introduction of persistent risks.

A report posted last week and titled: ‘Building cyber resilience at national scale: Why strategy matters more than ever’, said in 2017, a ransomware spread across multiple countries, causing an estimated $10 billion in damage to businesses worldwide.

According to the report, “digital technologies are reshaping economies and public services, but they also introduce new and persistent risks. Cyber incidents can disrupt essential services, undermine trust in public institutions, and erase development gains built over years. “Cybersecurity, therefore, is no longer a narrow technical concern.

It is a foundational element of economic growth, national security, and inclusive digital development. “At the World Bank Group, we recognize that digital transformation can only fulfill its promise if the systems that underpin it are resilient and trusted. This principle guides our work with clients worldwide.”

The report added that between 2014 and 2023, the World Bank Group supported reforms and investments by the government of Ghana that helped position the country as a regional leader in cybersecurity. “These efforts included adopting a national cybersecurity plan, the establishment of its National Cybersecurity Authority, and strengthening the country’s computer security incident response team.

Today, Ghana ranks first in Western and Central Africa and third on the African continent overall in global cybersecurity index tracking. “In the Philippines, as part of a broader effort to expand connectivity, the World Bank Group is supporting an ambitious $40 million program to enhance the resilience of the national broadband and telecommunications infrastructure.

The program focuses on detecting events early, responding faster, and managing risks to critical infrastructure in the broadband sector. “Across many other countries, the World Bank Group is active in promoting a “cybersecurity by design” approach, integrating safeguards into broader digital transformation initiatives from the start.

This approach is also central to the work of the Cybersecurity MultiDonor Trust Fund, which helps governments think strategically and develop evidence-based policies, backed by data. “One of the lessons we have learned over the past two decades is that cybersecurity efforts are most effective when they are strategic, coordinated, and sustained over time.”

It pointed out that many countries initially approached cybersecurity through isolated technical controls or ad hoc legal measures, adding that while these steps remain necessary, they are no longer sufficient for today’s highly connected digital world.

The global lender also observed that a national cybersecurity strategy helped governments move from reactive responses to proactive planning.

According to the report, the strategy sets a shared vision, clarifies roles and responsibilities, prioritizes investments, and aligns cybersecurity with national priorities, from public services and critical infrastructure to growth and inclusion.

“This shift is reflected by the growing number of countries adopting national cybersecurity strategies. According to the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index, the number rose from 76 countries in 2018, to 127 in 2021, and 136 in 2024.

This trend highlights not only the rising importance of cybersecurity for national leaders, but also the growing need for practical frameworks to guide long-term decisions in a rapidly evolving risk environment.

“That is why the release of the latest edition of the Guide to Developing a National Cybersecurity Strategy (the “Guide”) could not be timelier,” the report added.

It further said that digital transformation would only accelerate alongside cyber risks. “Building secure, resilient, and inclusive digital futures is one of the defining development challenges of our time.

A strategy sets the direction, but leadership, sustained fund- ing, and implementation will determine whether it delivers real results. “The World Bank Group will continue to treat cyber resilience as a strategic enabler of sustainable development, supporting countries as they turn cybersecurity strategies into lasting impact,” the report said.