World Bank, Bin Zayed Water Initiative Sign MoU To Tackle Water Scarcity

The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and the World Bank, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on efforts to accelerate innovation and investment to address global water scarcity, and strengthen water security in communities around the world.

According to a press release, the MoU was cosigned by Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, and Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the World Bank, during the World Governments Summit 2025.

“This partnership aims to address critical water security challenges and foster innovative solutions to ensure sustainable water management.

It explores potential areas of collaboration in several key areas including accelerating innovation related to water security; strengthening water sustainability and efficiency; exploring new mechanisms for water financing and funding; and deepening engagement between the public sector, private sector, and international organizations to help guide and support the incubation, testing and scaling up of innovative solutions to water security challenges,” the statement said.

“The establishment of this MOU is consistent with the goal of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative to accelerate the development of new solutions to water scarcity and to boost international cooperation to address this growing threat to global security and prosperity,” said Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

“By teaming up with the World Bank, our collective goal is to pursue tangible opportunities to drive innovation and investment aimed at addressing the challenge of water scarcity for the benefit of current and future generations.”

