World Bank-backed Fund Invests $4.3m In Africa’s Gender-equal Tech Fund

ANAVA, a fund of funds backed by the World Bank, is investing €4 million ($4.3 million) in Africa’s Janngo Capital Start-up Fund (JCSF). The investment in the genderequal tech fund in Africa will benefit around 25 early-stage tech start-ups across Francophone Africa, including Tunisia, according to Africa News Agency. Janggo Capital seeks to support tech start-ups that enable Africans to improve their access to essential goods and services, such as healthcare, education and financial services.

Its current portfolio is 56% female-founded and led. It intends to invest up to 50% of its new fund in start-ups that are founded, co-founded or benefiting women, according to its website. The investment is a first for ANAVA in a pan-African fund. ANAVA is jointly financed by the World Bank, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations and KFW