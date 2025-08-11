World Bank Approves $300m To Support IDPs In Northern Nigeria

The World Bank, on Monday, announced that it has approved $300 million to fund its Solutions for the Internally Displaced and Host Communities Project (SOLID) initiative, which is aimed at enhancing access to essential services and economic opportunities for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host communities in selected Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement, the Bank said that the SOLID initiative, which adopts an integrated development strategy, seeks to help both IDPs and host communities, “move towards greater self-sufficiency and resilience, in line with Nigeria’s long-term development goals.”

The statement noted that: “Ongoing conflict and insecurity in Northern Nigeria have forced more than 3.5 million people from their homes, putting significant strain on local infrastructure in areas where IDPs have settled.

“The resulting population surge has led to limited access to services and increased vulnerability to natural disasters like flooding. Local governments are unable to fully address these challenges and meet the needs of both residents and displaced populations. This has led to competition for scarce resources and limited livelihood opportunities for all.”

It also stated that the SOLID Project initiative, approved on August 7, 2025, will build on previous efforts by the Nigerian government, international partners, and the earlier World Bank-supported Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), which focused on short-term emergency recovery.

According to the statement, key priorities for the project include: developing and maintaining climate-resilient infrastructure; promoting social cohesion and community resilience through participatory development planning, economic cooperatives, and the integration of IDPs; supporting livelihoods to help both IDPs and local residents initiate and sustain new economic activities; and strengthening institutions to better respond to demographic changes caused by forced displacement.

The statement further said: “The SOLID Project is expected to benefit up to 7.4 million people, of which up to 1.3 million individuals are identified as IDPs.

“The project will be implemented through a coordinated, community-driven approach involving all tiers of government, with strong partnerships from international stakeholders.

“By bridging the gap between emergency relief and long-term development, SOLID aims to help Northern Nigeria transition from crisis response to stability, resilience, and inclusive growth.”

Commenting on the initiative, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, said: “We are glad to support this initiative, which has a tremendous potential to help Nigeria in addressing development challenges associated with protracted displacement in a sustainable way.

“The Project’s integrated approach, which is aligned with the National IDP Policy and the FGN’s long-term development vision, will ensure that IDPs and host communities can transition from dependency on humanitarian assistance to self-reliance and resilience, which will open up better economic opportunities”

Also, Task Team Leaders for the SOLID initiative, Fuad Malkawi and Christopher Johnson, stated: “This operation is central to tackling the enduring displacement crisis in Northern Nigeria. It reflects the urgency of addressing infrastructure gaps and service delivery challenges in host communities that were already strained before the influx of displaced populations.

“It will provide targeted livelihoods support to help both displaced and host populations achieve sustainable economic outcomes.”