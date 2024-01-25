World Bank Approves $300M To Help Ghana’s Economic Recovery

The World Bank on Wednesday approved what it de- scribed as a $300 million Development Policy Operation for Ghana. According to a press release, the First Resilient Recovery Development Policy Financing is a critical contribution by the Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) to help Ghana’s economic recovery and support the country’s resilient and inclusive growth.

The statement said that the approval of the financing package follows last week’s agreement in principle by the Official Creditors’ Committee under the G20 Common Framework on the key parameters of the proposed debt restructuring for Ghana.

The agreement, which is consistent with the Joint World Bank- International Monetary Fund Debt Sustainability Framework, represents a critical milestone toward restoring debt sustain- ability.