World Bank Appoints Mathew Vergeis As Country Director For Nigeria

The World Bank has announced the appointment of Mathew Verghis as its new Country Director for Nigeria, effective July 1, 2025.

According to a press release issued by the Bank on Friday, Mr. Verghis succeeds Dr. Ndiame Diop, who has transitioned to a new role within the Washington-based institution.

The statement noted that Mr. Verghis, an Indian national, brings over two decades of global experience in economic policy and development.

He joined the World Bank in 1999 and has held senior leadership roles across Africa, East Asia, Europe, Central Asia, and most recently served as Regional Practice Director for Prosperity in the South Asia Region, based in Washington, D.C.

Commenting on his appointment, Verghis said:“This is a critical moment for Nigeria’s development journey. I am honored to take on this role and to work alongside the government and people of Nigeria. There is real potential for transformative growth that can improve lives, create jobs, and expand opportunities for all. I’m also excited to experience firsthand the rich culture and incredible energy of Nigeria.”

As Country Director, Mr. Verghis will lead the World Bank’s engagement in Nigeria, overseeing the Bank’s support for key development programs and strengthening collaboration with government, civil society, and development partners.

Mr. Verghis holds an M.A. and Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, USA, and has written extensively on growth, poverty, fiscal policy, and labour markets.