World Bank aims to slash project approval time to 12 months

The World Bank Group aims to slash project approval times from an average of 19 months to 12 months by the end of 2024, its President, Ajay Banga, said at the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai. In an interview during the plenary session on Monday, Banga pointed out that the bank took 19 months on average to approve projects, from initial discussions with the countries to sign-off by its board. While there could be valid reasons for approvals taking more than a couple of months, 19 months was “way too long,” he noted.

“What I am aiming for is to get down to 12 months by the end of the year,” he said, adding that the bank had already managed to reduce the approval time to 17 months. Banga took over as President of the World Bank Group in June 2023.