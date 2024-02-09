World Bank: 45M Nigerians’ll Lack Electricity by 2030

A substantial number of African citizens, estimated at over 600 million may not have access to electricity by 2030 unless drastic remedial measures are taken, Managing Director, Operations, World Bank, Anna Bjerde, said. Of the figure, 45 million Nigerians belong to the category of people that will be without electricity. She stated this yesterday in Abuja while addressing West and Central African Ministers of Finance on the importance of universal electricity access.

She, however, expressed the bank’s readiness to support countries in achieving electricity access. To tackle the gap in Nigeria, the World Bank and the Federal Government are collaborating to expand access to over 70 million rural Nigerians through renewable energy solutions. Regional integration ef- forts, such as the West African Power Pool, established 25 years ago, will also contribute to extending clean and affordable energy across the continent. Bjerde estimated that the World Bank Group would require about $30 billion in support from the International Development Association (IDA) by 2030, that is about $5 billion annually.

This funding, she said, would help provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa, including 100 million in West and Central Africa. Bjerde highlighted the importance of mobilising public resources, private sector involvement, and domestic resources to achieve this turning point. She also discussed the progress made in increasing broadband penetration in Africa.

Through country-specific reforms and regional projects, broadband penetration was tripled within the Digital Economy for Africa Initiative, surpassing the initial goal of doubling it within a five-year period. Bjerde also acknowledged the lessons learned from COVID-19, emphasising the importance of a strong delivery system to support vulnerable populations. The World Bank, she noted, utilised established cash transfer systems to reach over 50 million people and provided support to farmers and pastoralists.

The investments made in robust delivery and targeting systems now enable greater assistance to the most vulnerable communities. Bjerde expressed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Africa’s long- term prosperity through financing and partnerships. The World Bank’s financing to sub-Saharan Africa has significantly increased over the years, with an estimated $44 billion allocated to country adaptations during the current IDA23 cycle. In fragile and conflict-affected countries, the World Bank contributes over 40 per cent of overseas development assistance.