World Bank: 2bn People Lack Adequate Social Protection

Despite low- and middle-income countries expanding social protection to cover a record number of 4.7 billion people over the last ten years, two billion people in those countries remain uncovered or inadequately covered by social protection, the World Bank has said.

The Bank disclosed this in a report released, on Thursday, entitled, “The State of Social Protection Report 2025: The 2-BillionPerson Challenge.”

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number-827 millionof people with inadequate social protection, followed by South Asia with 423 million; East Asia and Pacific with 341 million; Latin America and the Caribbean with 169 million and Middle East and North Africa with 115 million.

The report, which noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency social protection responses reached 1.7 billion people in developing countries, “demonstrating the importance of shock-responsive systems,” stated that currently:

Three out of four people in low-income countries receive no form of social protection, and even in lower-middleincome countries, more than half of the population remains uncovered.”

