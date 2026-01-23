World Bank: 2025 Capped 5-Year Recovery From 2020 Recession

As the year 2026 kicks-off for growth, the Wotld Bank has affirmed that the global economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2025 despite increased trade tensions and policy uncertainties.

It said in a blog that activity was supported by a stockpiling of goods, strong risk appetite, and a surge in artificial intelligence (AI)- related investment.

According to the Global Economic Prospects report, global “growth in 2025 capped a solid five-year recovery from the 2020 recession, but vulnerable emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) continue to lag behind.”

The bank pointed out that growth was set to ease to 2.6 per cent in 2026 as several supportive factors wane, giving way to a slowdown in demand for traded goods and softer domestic demand in key economies. By 2027, global growth is expected to edge up to 2.7 per cent as earlier monetary easing supports domestic demand and trade recovers amid declining uncertainty.

“Global growth has been revised upwards relative to June expectations by 0.4 percentage point in 2025 and 0.2 percentage point in 2026, in part because of stronger-than-expected growth in major economies. This improved outlook reflects a somewhat smaller and more delayed impact of trade policy shifts and associated uncertainty,” the report added.

The global lender further noted that following trade policy shifts last year, the average effective US tariff rate rose to about 17 per cent by late 2025—its highest level since the 1930s and broadly in line with the rate assumed in June, but still well below the estimated peak in mid‑April.

“After an initial front‑loaded surge in shipments ahead of tariff hikes, US goods imports slowed markedly in the second half of 2025, with the pullback concentrated in countries facing relatively higher tariffs. “Growth in global goods and services trade is expected to slow further this year, from an estimated 3.4 per cent in 2025 to 2.2 per cent, as the front-loading that supported trade in 2025 fades.

“Risks to growth remain titled to the downside and stem primarily from potential escalations in trade tensions and deteriorating financial sentiment.

In a downside scenario, a sharp decline in equity valuations alongside plunging risk appetite and tighter financial conditions would reduce global growth relative to baseline projections in 2026,” the bank said.

The report further hinted that against this backdrop, Emerging Markets & Developing Economies (EMDEs) faced a major jobs challenge, with an estimated 1.2 billion young people reaching working age over the next 10 years.

According to the report, three pillars can guide policy responses: investing in foundational infrastructure—both physical and digital—and in education and upskilling to build human capital; improving the business environment through effective governance; and mobilizing private investment.

Together, these pillars can help catalyze growth by boosting investment and creating conditions for people and firms to thrive, including by enabling effective use of emerging digital technologies.

Recall that in an earlier report, the World Bank has described jobs as the surest way to fight poverty and unlock prosperity, helping countries build self-sufficient economies and a strong labor force. It can also strengthen global stability and address the root causes of unrest and migration.

More than just a source of income, jobs provide people with a sense of dignity and purpose. They unlock potential, empower women, engage young people, and can make communities stronger.

Investing in women’s economic opportunities, for instance, can have a multiplier effect on decreasing poverty as women typically reinvest up to 90 percent of their earnings into their families and communities. Creating more and better jobs will require scalable and sustainable solutions.

That’s why jobs are at the core of the World Bank’s Group’s approach to development. Partnering with governments and the private sector around the world, we work with countries through the entire life cycle of job creation, providing expertise, policy and technical support, and helping to build enabling environments for sustainable economic growth.

Since 2019, the World Bank’s jobs-related efforts have benefited 77 million people. “Our International Development Association (IDA)’s job strategy has long helped drive job creation in low-income countries,” the bank added. To ramp up these efforts, we established a High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs and are making job creation an explicit aim of everything we do, not just a by-product.

The goal is to help countries build dynamic private sectors that convert growth into local jobs, producing opportunities where people already live, with a focus on women and youth.