World Bank: 139m Nigerians Living In Poverty Despite Economic Stability

Notwithstanding the fiscal reforms undertaken by the government, about 139 million Nigerians are still confronted with acute poverty, the World Bank declared on Wednesday.

The global bank, however, acknowledged steps taken by the government to alleviate poverty and stimulate growth. The bank’s observation is contained in the latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The global financial institution noted that while recent results from reforms including fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and fiscal policy adjustments are actually stabilising the economy as intended, their impact on poverty reduction, however, has been limited due to high inflation particularly, food inflation.

The World Bank noted that poverty, which started to rise in 2019 due to policy missteps by the Nigerian government and external shocks including COVID-19, had continued to increase even after the reforms put in place two years ago.

Speaking at the launch, Country Director, World Bank Nigeria, Dr. Matthew Verghis, noted that as a result of the reforms, Nigeria was witnessing an increase in government revenue, improving debt indicators, stabilisation of the foreign exchange market, rising reserves and inflation beginning to ease.

He said: “These results are exactly what you need to see in a stabilization. These are big achievements and many countries will envy. However despite these stabilization gains many Nigerians are still struggling. Most households are struggling with eroded purchasing power. “In 2025 we estimate that 139 million Nigerians live in poverty.

So the challenge is clear, how to translate the gains from the stabilization reforms into better living standards for all.” Verghis, who disclosed that the inflation was not coming down fast enough, emphasized that to ensure that the gains of the reforms get to the citizens, the high rate of poverty in Nigeria must by addressed by reducing inflation particularly food inflation, government must ensure effective use of public funds and expand safety nets to citizens.

“Food inflation affects everybody but particularly the poor and this has the potential to undermine political support for the reforms. “While the tight data-driven monetary policy complemented by a non-expansionary fiscal policy is appropriate to tame inflation, it has evidently not been sufficient.

Inflation is coming down but not fast enough. The NDU proposes a focus on structural measures to bring down food inflation. “Use public resources more effectively ensuring that spending drives real development results that benefit people, and expand the safety net so that the poorest and vulnerable get support.

“These are not abstract ideas, they are practical steps that can turn macro stability into better livelihoods. The World Bank is proud to be a partner in this dialogue to support reform efforts and to help Nigeria unlock its immense economic potential.”