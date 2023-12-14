World Bamboo Day: FG To Prioritize Devt Of Bamboo, Rattan Sector

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal Abbas has said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu among other areas is focusing on the development of the Bamboo and Rattan Sector in Nigeria.

The minister who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja in his keynote address to commemorate the 2023 World Bamboo Day said that bamboo’s ability to sequester carbon dioxide and release oxygen surpasses that of many other plant species.

“Not only does it contribute to the preservation of our environment, it also offers opportunities for economic growth and poverty alleviation. Its diverse applications in different sectors of the economy make it a valuable resource for job creation and income generation.

“Building on the outcomes of COP28, the Ministry is taking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for Nigerians partly by promoting bamboo cultivation and utilization.

In recognition of the above and in keeping with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present Administration, the Ministry among other areas, is focusing on the development of the Bamboo and Rattan Sector in Nigeria in our quest to increase forests and ecosystem conservation, enhance livelihoods, access to markets and value chain development. We have continued to increase collaborations with local and international Partners including the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR).

“As the whole world grapples with the menace of climate change and its attendant impacts, we are by this event, reminded of the immense potential this plant holds in addressing some of these pressing challenges. Its rapid growth, strength, and adaptability make it an ideal solution for sustainable development and resource management.

The minister noted that the first Bamboo Processing Factory is being established in Karara, Kogi State with the objective to bolster local content development in the production of bamboo toothpicks and other products in the short and long terms. Pursuant to this, the Ministry is encouraging the establishment of improved seedling nurseries as a strategic means of sustaining this innovation.

As part of the measures to achieve effective regulation in the wood trade as well as reduce the pressure on forest trees, the Ministry is exploring the option of diversifying the forestry sector through bamboo development which will in turn shift attention from the use of trees to bamboo.

With a shorter gestation period, bamboo boasts of shared and greater environmental and socio-economic potential including for construction and as industrial raw materials.

He calls for collaboration of the State Government. “We count on the support of the State Governments especially bamboo-producing states to make land available for the establishment of bamboo plantations for the multiple and mutual benefits of degraded land restoration and sustaining availability of raw materials for the existing and the potential bamboo-based industries across the country.