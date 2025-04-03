World Autism Day: First Lady Urges Nigerians To Embrace Neuro Diversity

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has encouraged all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel.

The First Lady made this appeal in her comments commemorating the World Autism Aware es Day, 2025.

She wrote: “On this World Autism Awareness Day 2025, I join millions around the world in recognizing and celebrating the incredible potential and skills of individuals living with the Autism Spectrum Disease (ASD).

“This year’s theme, “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” reminds us that being considerate of people living with autism is not just a moral responsibility but a vital pillar of sustainable development.

“Neurodiversity is a beautiful testament to human uniqueness. We all process information differently. “Yet, many individuals with autism continue to face discrimination in accessing quality education, healthcare, employment, and social acceptance.

“As we strive to achieve the SDGs, especially SDG 4 & 8 that covers access to quality education and economic opportunities for all.

“On this special day, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel. Happy Autism Awareness Day!”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

