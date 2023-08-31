World Athletics: Paucity Of Funds Reason For Nigeria’s Poor Showing –Okowa

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, has stated that the poor performance of Team Nigeria at the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, was due to lack of funds and inadequate preparation.

Okowa expressed disappointment with the team’s preparations and final results, stating that proper camping sessions would have helped the athletes perform better.

He acknowledged that the athletes did their best for their country, but were unable to compete with opponents who had better preparations.

Despite the poor performance, Okowa commended the athletes for their effort and assured them that the AFN would work towards improving their preparations in the future.

He emphasized that the AFN would prioritize the interests of its athletes, and called on the Federal Ministry of Sports to address the issue urgently to restore Nigerian sports to its position in international sporting events.