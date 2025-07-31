New Telegraph

July 31, 2025
World Athletics Introduces Gene Test For Female Category

Athletes who want to compete in the female category for world ranking competitions from September will have to take a onetime gene test, says governing body World Athletics.

The new regulations come into effect from 1 September, external and will be applied to the World Athletics Championships, which take place from 13-21 September in Tokyo.

The test for the SRY gene – which is part of the Y chromosome and causes male characteristics to de – velop – can be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test.

If the test is negative for the Y chromosome, the athlete is eligible to compete in the female category. If it is positive, they can compete in the female category in non-world ranking competitions or in another c at e g o r y other than the female one.

It is a test to be taken once in a lifetime and will be overseen by member federations.

“It is really important in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women that they enter a sport believing there is no biological glass ceiling,” said World Athletics president Lord Coe.

