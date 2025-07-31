Athletes who want to compete in the female category for world ranking competitions from September will have to take a onetime gene test, says governing body World Athletics.

The new regulations come into effect from 1 September, external and will be applied to the World Athletics Championships, which take place from 13-21 September in Tokyo.

The test for the SRY gene – which is part of the Y chromosome and causes male characteristics to de – velop – can be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test.

If the test is negative for the Y chromosome, the athlete is eligible to compete in the female category. If it is positive, they can compete in the female category in non-world ranking competitions or in another c at e g o r y other than the female one.

It is a test to be taken once in a lifetime and will be overseen by member federations.

“It is really important in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women that they enter a sport believing there is no biological glass ceiling,” said World Athletics president Lord Coe.