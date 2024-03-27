World Athletics Hails Okpekpe Race Organiser, Partners

World Athletics has hailed Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organizers of the world-class Okpekpe international 10km road race for its positive contributions to road running in the world. The world governing body for the sport also recertified the status of the race as a gold label event following the reclassification of label road races in 2024 into four categories viz World Athletics Label, World Athletics Elite Label, World Athletics Gold Label and World Athletics Platinum Label.

In a message on the certificate of classification of Okpekpe status as a gold label race, World Athletics thanked the organizer and partners of the race for supporting the event and road running generally. “‘World Athletics is grateful to your organization and partners for the continuous support you give to road running,’ wrote the world governing body on the certificate.

Okpekpe International’s 10km road race is the first world-class road race to be held in Nigeria following its classification as a bronze-label race in 2015, eight years after World Athletics began the classification of road.