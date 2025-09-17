World Athletics Championships: Tinubu, Alozie Hail Amusan As AFN Confirms $20,000 Reward

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, has continued to receive praise after winning the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the tributes, describing Amusan’s performance as a shining example of resilience and excellence.

“Tobi has once again shown that with patriotic zeal, focus, and hard work, no height is beyond reach,” the President said in a statement from the State House yesterday. “Her medal is a source of pride for our nation and a reminder of the strength and talent of our people.”

The President assured the 28-year-old star of the Federal Government’s sup- port as she continues to represent Nigeria with distinction. Similarly, a former Nigerian sprint hurdler and Olympic medallist, Glory Alozie, also hailed Amusan after her powerful run in Monday’s final.

Despite a slow start, Amusan dug deep to clock a strong time and secure her second World Championships medal. Alozie, who once held the African record now owned by Amusan, celebrated her on Facebook: “Wow! What a race, congratulations, my super champ!!” Both athletes remain the only Nigerian sprint hurdlers to win medals at major global events.

Amusan, who already has a world title and now a silver medal, is aiming to add an Olympic podium finish at Los Angeles 2028. Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has confirmed that Amusan will receive a $20,000 reward from kit sponsor HiRacer for her Tokyo feat.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa met Amusan and officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC) in Tokyo on Monday, where he assured the hurdler of the federation’s full backing. “Tobi is a national treasure,” Okowa said. “Any misunderstanding over kits has been resolved.

We’ve worked with her for over four years and will continue to support her.” He added that the AFN and HiRacer are already discussing a larger sponsorship deal for future events, thanking sports leaders who ensured prompt payments to athletes in Tokyo. “I personally congratulated Tobi again. She showed incredible heart in that race. It was a proud moment for all of us,” he said.