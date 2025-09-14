World Athletics Championships: Ajayi, Okon Show Brilliance As Five Nigerians Drop Out

After a wobbly start by Team Nigeria at the 20th World Athletics Championships currently ongoing in Tokyo, Japan, two athletes, Kayinsola Ajayi and Israel Okon showed steel and determination to secure their semifinal spot in the men’s 100m after six athletes failed to make it to the podium on the opening day.

Early in the morning on Saturday, Chioma Onyekwere and Obiageri Amaechi, both failed to qualify for the final of the women’s discus throw while Ese Brume and Prestina Ochonogor both failed in the women’s long jump.

It was another failure in the women’s 100m after the country’s only representative, Rosemary Chukwuma, failed to make it through the heat while Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who made it through the qualifying round in the men’s shot put, finished fifth in the final.

However, everything changed in the afternoon, after Ajayi and Okon, scaled through the Heat in blistering form with Ajayi securing a new Personal Best of his career.

On his World Championships debut, Ajayi produced one of the standout moments of the night, clocking a blistering 9.88 seconds in his heat to smash his Personal Best (PB).

In doing so, he became the third-fastest Nigerian sprinter of all time behind Olusoji Fasuba (9.85secs) and Divine Oduduru (9.86secs). The 21-year-old has also etched his name further in history, recording five sub-10 seconds this season, the most by any Nigerian in a single year, and tying the all-time national record for most sub-10 seconds in a career.

Ajayi placed second in his heat behind South Africa’s Gift Leotlela, who also set a new PB of 9.87secs, with Jamaica’s Oblique Seville taking third in 9.93secs.

Meanwhile, debutant Israel Okon Sunday showed remarkable composure in his first senior global outing, storming to victory in his heat with a time of 10.04 seconds. Okon crossed the line ahead of Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (10.06secs) and reigning Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs (10.20secs), who won gold at the same venue four years ago.

The men’s 100m semifinals are set to be a thriller, with Ajayi lining up against Noah Lyles, Akani Simbine, Ackeem Blake, and Jacobs in Semi 1, while Okon faces Oblique Seville, Letsile Tebogo, Leotlela, Courtney Lindsey, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Romell Glave, and Andre De Grasse in Semi 3.