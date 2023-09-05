World Athletics Championships: AFN member proffer solutions to avoid future failure

A Professor and board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Emmanuel Ojeme, has offered solutions to prevent a recurrence of Nigeria’s poor performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where the country failed to win any medals. While speaking on the team’s performance, Ojeme expressed disappointment at the results but quickly shifted his focus to future events.

“Nigeria, as a giant of Africa, should live up to its status in the sporting field. The nation must not only participate but also perform worthy of the name.

This is the burden of the Nigerian Athletics Federation.

“Does Nigeria have the talent? Yes of course. Nigeria has a population of young people with athletic qualities. Young people live in communities and school systems. Sports talents are identified morphologically, programmed and incubated through scientifically structured systematic activities as well as competitions horizontally and vertically by professionally trained personnel

“An essential tool required by an athlete to be successful is the personal discipline to follow prescribed dietary habits, adhere to the training program, avoid steroids and doping, adhere to skill and fitness improvement practices, avoid being overconfident, and follow the instructions of coaches and trainers.

“Budapest 2023 is expected to be a watershed moment for the development of athletics in Nigeria.

“Now is the time to review our programs and practices. To ensure more productive outings in the years to come. It’s all hands on deck”, he said.

Related