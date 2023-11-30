World AIDS Day: UNAIDS Raises Hope Of Ending AIDS Globally

…as pandemic makes children more vulnerable

As the world marks the 35th annual World AIDS Day on December 1, 2023, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima has said that the end of AIDS globally is possible.

In a message to mark the 2023 World AIDS Day, Byanyima said “Ending AIDS is within our grasp.”

“To follow the path that ends AIDS, the world needs to let communities lead,” she said, adding that the world can end AIDS, with communities leading the way.

With regard to the impact of HIV/AIDS on children, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that HIV/AIDS not only orphans children but also makes children more vulnerable in a number of ways. “The epidemic influences child survival both directly through mother-to-child transmission and indirectly through diverting resources and attention away from children to the care and treatment of a sick parent.

In 2020, 140 thousand adolescents and 97, 000 children in Nigeria lived with HIV. Per 1,000 uninfected population, the HIV incidence rate among children aged up to 14 years was 0.65. In 2020, Nigeria recorded the highest rate of children infected with HIV through their mothers worldwide.

However, Byanyima said organisations of communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV are the frontline of progress in the HIV response. Communities connect people with person-centred public health services, build trust, innovate, monitor the implementation of policies and services, and hold providers accountable, she said.

However, she noted that communities are being held back in their leadership. Funding shortages, policy and regulatory hurdles, capacity constraints, and crackdowns on civil society and on the human rights of marginalised communities, are obstructing the progress of HIV prevention and treatment services.

She said community-led organisations can add even greater impetus to the global HIV response, advancing progress towards the end of AIDS.

Today, December 1st, the WHO, together with communities and partners will commemorate World AIDS Day 2023, under the theme “Let communities lead”.

The history of World AIDS Day dates back to 1988 when the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced it as an official global health observance. The day was established to provide a platform for governments, organisations, and individuals to raise awareness and take action against HIV/AIDS.