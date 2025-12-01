World AIDS Day: Remi Tinubu Seeks Stronger Push To End HIV/AIDS By 2030

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to intensify efforts toward ending HIV/AIDS in the country, as the world marks World AIDS Day 2025 with the theme “Overcoming Disruptions; Transforming the AIDS Response.”

In her message on Monday, the First Lady noted that Nigeria has recorded significant progress in HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

However, she stressed that the country must sustain momentum to achieve the global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

READ ALSO:

“Over the years, Nigeria has made remarkable progress in HIV prevention, treatment, and care, but our journey towards an AIDS-free nation continues.

“Every Nigerian deserves access to life-saving services, free from stigma and discrimination,” she said.

Senator Tinubu urged young people to take responsibility for their health by getting tested and seeking immediate treatment if they test positive.

She also appealed to communities across the country to show compassion and stop stigmatizing people living with HIV/AIDS.

“To our youth, take charge of your health, know your HIV status by getting tested and seek treatment if found positive. To our communities, I call on you to show compassion and support and say no to stigmatization,” she added.

The First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at strengthening awareness, improving access to healthcare services, and eliminating stigma.