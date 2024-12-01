World AIDS Day: NGO To Launch Awareness Campaign In 6 States, FCT

Share

A Non-Governmental Organization, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has joined other international organizations across the globe to celebrate this year’s World AIDS Day.

The NGO has equally indicated its readiness to launch an awareness campaign in six states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking via a statement on the arrangement, the Africa Bureau Chief of the Foundation, Dr. Penninah Lutung, said issues affecting the spread of the dreaded disease would take center stage at Benue, Anambra, Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom States.

Lutung maintained that the organization will not relent in the fight against the disease until it is finally defeated.

The statement which was signed by the Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborishade, quoted Dr. Latung as saying that at least 4,000 new infections of HIV AIDS are reported weekly globally.

