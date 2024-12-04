World AIDS Day: Know Your Status, Avoid Risky Sexual Behaviour –AHF Cautions

Share

By Cephas Iorhemen

As nations of the world marked this year’s World AIDS Day, a Non-Governmental Organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), yesterday tasked Nigerians, especially adolescents on the need to know their HIV status and avoid risky sexual behaviour.

The Country Programme Director of AHF, Nigeria, Dr Eche Ijezie, gave the advice during the commemoration of the 2024 World AIDS Day.

Ijezie, who harped on abstinence to sex among adolescents including the youths, noted that “where such was not possible, unprotected sexual acts or having multiple sexual partners should be avoided.”

He said: “We must ensure that we avoid risky sexual behaviour such as having multiple sexual partners, unprotected sex and a host of others.

“Everyone must know his or her status, the tests are for free, distribution of condoms is also for free and available.”

