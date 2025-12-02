World AIDS Day: HIV Prevalence Rate In Nasarawa Hits 2.0%

The AIDS Health Foundation (AHF) yesterday took its sensitisation campaign to Keffi, Nasarawa and neighbouring Benue State, with the state’s Coordinator of AHF, Dr Ibrahim Bichi, saying the prevalence rate of the disease in the state now stands at 20 per cent and at least 23,306 people living with the disease requiring treatment.

Dr. Bichi disclosed this while speaking at a road show and health talk as part of the activities to commemorate the World AIDS Day celebration.

He stated that the sensitisation campaign by AHF was key in combating HIV/AIDS in the country. Dr. Bichi said: “The commemoration is aimed at promoting awareness, prevention, testing, and care while showing solidarity with those impacted by HIV/AIDS in the community and beyond”.

Nasarawa state, Bichi said, “has prevalence rate of 2.0 per cent with an estimated 23,306 people living with HIV requiring treatment; adding that AHF and Nasarawa state are working closely to address various HIV/AIDS challenges.

Also speaking, AHF Medical Director, Emmanuel Nwabueze, said AHF is intensifying its campaign on daily basis to ensure the elimination of HIV/AIDS by 2030.