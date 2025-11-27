World AIDS Day: About 40m People Living With HIV Globally – AHF

At least 40 million people worldwide are currently living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), according to the Country Programme Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Dr. Echey Ijezie.

Dr. Ijezie, in a statement ahead of the 2025 World AIDS Day commemoration, said women and girls account for over half of the global HIV burden.

He disclosed that AHF has scheduled a commemorative event in Keffi, Nasarawa State, on December 1 to reaffirm that the fight against HIV/AIDS is far from over, especially with 1.3 million new infections recorded globally each year.

According to him, the event will promote awareness, prevention, testing, and care, while expressing solidarity with individuals and communities affected by HIV/AIDS.

Despite decades of progress, he said stigma and discrimination still prevent many from accessing essential services, while key populations continue to face serious barriers to treatment.

“This year’s event will highlight ongoing challenges and reinforce the importance of keeping HIV/AIDS at the forefront of national and global public health efforts,” Ijezie stated.

He announced that activities will begin with a media breakfast meeting in Abuja on Friday to engage journalists on their critical role in efforts to end AIDS in Nigeria. Agencies expected at the meeting include the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (NEPWHAN), and the Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS (ASHWAN).

On Monday, December 1, AHF Nigeria and its partners will embark on a road walk from the Keffi city centre to the Nasarawa State University, where health awareness talks will be held for students and members of the public. Students from the university, Red Cross Club members, CSOs, and CBOs will participate in the walk, led by traditional dancers and skaters. Free condoms and educational materials will be shared during the procession.

Dr. Ijezie also revealed that AHF Nigeria recently established Wellness Centres in Abuja and Benue in response to the rising incidence of STIs among adolescents and young people. He said the partnership with Nasarawa State University aims to expand access to services and empower young people to take charge of their health.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.7 million people across 50 countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It is currently the world’s largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care.