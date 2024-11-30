World AIDS Day: 4,000 New Infections Reported Annually In Nigeria – AHF Country Director

Share

As Nigeria joins other nations of the world to mark this year’s World AIDS Day celebration, the Country Programme Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Dr Echey Ijezie on Saturday said that at least 4,000 new infections of the disease are reported annually in the country.

Dr Ijezie told journalists in Makurdi, Benue State in his message to mark this year’s World AIDS Day celebration that despite decades of progress, “around 40 million people globally are living with HIV, adding that more than half of the number are women and girls, with approximately 1.3 million new infections reported each year, according to UNAIDS.

He disclosed that AHF is to launch an awareness campaign in seven states and the FCT including Benue, Anambra, Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa) and Akwa Ibom, to take place in Uyo- Akwa Ibom state in December this year where issues affecting the spread of the dreaded disease would take centre stage.

“Comprehensive Sexuality Education(CSE) shall be the thrust of the gathering, as we also provide free AHF branded condoms with detailed condom education to the people. The commemoration is to signify that “It’s Not Over” in the fight against HIV/AIDS while raising the needed awareness, promoting prevention, testing, and treatment, and rallying support to all those affected by HIV/AIDS in Nigeria and globally”.

“Stigma and discrimination continue to keep individuals from seeking essential care, and many key populations face substantial barriers to accessing treatment.

“This World AIDS Day event will spotlight these challenges, emphasizing the need to keep HIV/AIDS a priority on national and global public health agendas.

“AHF Nigeria’s World AIDS Day event will include strong radio programming across the seven states of (Abuja, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa) and Akwa Ibom, which also hosts the main public ceremony.

“In Nigeria, AHF is particularly reinforcing the need to embrace Comprehensive age-appropriate Sexuality Education (CSE), to empower adolescents and young people with skills and knowledge to negotiate safer sexual behaviours, with the population being the most at risk to STIs including HIV/AIDS”, said Dr. Echey Ijezie

On his part, the AHF Africa Bureau Chief, Dr. Penninah Lutung, emphasized the need to enhance HIV prevention efforts, particularly for young women and adolescent girls whom he said are at significant risk, with around 4,000 new HIV infections recorded globally each week.

Dr. Latung lamented that with the introduction of innovative prevention tools like the Dapivirine vaginal ring to Lenacapvir, PrEP, and PEP “our ability to halt new transmissions has never been greater.

He stressed the need for the use of condoms, which he noted “are both effective and affordable”.

Latung maintained that increased funding for HIV/AIDS, community-led initiatives, and favourable policies to fight stigma and discrimination remain crucial for expanding access to prevention and treatment, especially for at-risk groups and in the global effort to control AIDS.

