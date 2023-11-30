World AIDS Day 2023: Communities’ Leadership To End AIDS By 2030

In the lead up to Friday, December 1, World AIDS Day 2023, with the global theme ‘Let Communities Lead’ and domesticated in Nigeria as ‘Communities Leadership to end AIDS by 2030’ reflects the country’s recognition of the importance and the significant role of communities’ leadership plays in driving the much-needed goals and targets in ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

In 1983, pioneering AIDS activists agreed to the Denver Principles manifesto, which rejected the notion that people living with HIV were victims and made it clear that they had a central role to play in all aspects of the AIDS response.

This was a historic first step towards the Greater Involvement of People with HIV (GIPA) principle, which promotes the meaningful participation of people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The word, “Communities” refers to people living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV, leading the frontline of progress in the HIV response, working alongside donor partners, government, public health systems and other societal institutions, for the success and sustainability of the global response to HIV.

Over the years, communities have played a significant role, particularly in hard-to-reach areas where access to modern healthcare services is limited and where the barriers of inequalities and the experiences of stigmatization and discrimination constrain access and uptake of HIV/TB and related health services.

These Communities have been making a difference, together with the broader civil societies in Nigeria. The community-led interventions are often led by the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Association of Positive Youths (APYIN), International Community of Women Living with HIV, West Africa (ICW-WA) and others to support the implementation of global and national strategies in HIV response.

The United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) sets to achieve bold HIV treatment and prevention targets, in 2015, leaving investments in community mobilisation and services, which must increase more than threefold, while the Strategic Investment Framework on HIV, published in 2011, identifies community responses as a ‘critical enabler’ of service delivery.

The Global Fund’s statistics show that community organisations in Nigeria reached more than one million people with HIV testing and counselling services in 2020 and these organisations also distributed over 5.5 million condoms and provided support to thousands of people living with HIV.

During the lockdown due to COVID-19, Nigeria demonstrated that putting people at the centre of the AIDS response works in advancing HIV service delivery.

Due to community engagement, the PEPFAR-supported HIV programme in Nigeria experienced significant growth and exceeded some targets as many countries experienced HIV service disruptions.

A people-centred package of services was designed and deployed, utilising existing community network machinery to ensure there were no disruptions in the delivery of HIV services.

World AIDS Day 2023: Let Communities Lead

However, The team of this year’s World AIDS Day, “Let Communities Lead” shows that investing in community-led HIV programmes delivers transformational benefits.

World AIDS Day 2023 seeks to unleash the full potential of community leadership to enable the end of AIDS.

It sets out how programmes delivered by community-based organizations in Nigeria were associated with a 64% increase in access to HIV treatment, a doubling of the likelihood of HIV prevention service utilization, and a four-fold increase in consistent condom use among people at risk of HIV.

It also notes how, among sex workers reached by a package of peer-based services in the United Republic of Tanzania, the HIV incidence rate was reduced to below half (5% vs 10.4%).

“We are the vehicle for change that can end systematic injustices that continue to fuel HIV transmission. We have seen groundbreaking developments with U=U, improved access to medicines, and have made great strides in decriminalisation,” said Robbie Lawlor, Co-Founder of Access to Medicines Ireland.

“Yet, we are expected to move mountains without being financially supported. We are supposed to fight for a more equitable world and are tasked with dismantling stigma yet are side-lined in crucial discussions. We are at a tipping point. Communities can no longer be relegated to the periphery. The time for leadership is now.”

It further highlighted how funding shortages, policy and regulatory hurdles, capacity constraints and crackdowns on civil society are obstructing the progress of HIV prevention and treatment services.

UNAIDS also suggested a three-point solution to empower the communities that can then lead the fight against AIDS. These include giving communities leadership roles, providing them proper funding and enabling a regulatory environment to facilitate communities’ role in the provision of HIV services.

“I am extremely concerned about the exclusion from health services of key populations like the LGBT+ community,” said Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State for Development and Africa.

“The UK champions the rights of such communities, and we will continue to protect them, working closely with our partners in civil society. I thank UNAIDS for keeping us focused on the inequities driving the pandemic and I look forward to working with our partners to champion the voice of people living with HIV and end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

READ ALSO:

Several examples also exist where communities have either catalysed innovative delivery of services for people living with HIV or are in the lead of implementing services.

Within the regional south-east context of Anambra and Ebonyi States, Nigeria, where NEPWHAN implements the community component of the Global Fund’s NAHI (National Aligned HIV/AIDS Initiative) grant, successes have been made in its pursuit of ending Mother-to-Child Transmission (MTCT) in these two states with high burden of vertical transmission.

NEPWHAN instituted rigorous Testing Protocols, ensuring that HIV testing is a standard component of antenatal care and an integral part of the prenatal care journey for pregnant women. The outcome is the achievement of an impressive PMTCT 1 coverage rate of over 80% in 2022 in Anambra state.

The wild achievement of this remarkable success coverage rate could be attributed to several factors like, Comprehensive Testing Protocols, Free Maternal Health Initiative in partnership with the State Government, Community Outreach Programme by Mentor Mothers and Women Empowerment programs.

In Ebonyi State as well, the outreach activities of Mentor-Mothers drastically reduced the vertical transmission of HIV in the last three years. Through their efforts, 12 clients who, initially refused to accept their HIV status at Iboko General Hospital and Elunwovu General Hospital eventually embraced treatment and achieved viral suppression. All were led by the Community of People living with HIV (PLWH).

It is also good to mention the initiative of the Community ‘iMonitor +’ app for HIV /AIDS communities, a novel digital approach towards improving community engagement and empowerment of PLWH in Nigeria. The app provides a platform for the community to report abuses and rights violations, information on service centres and surveys to track activities within the community.

The community of PLHIV in the country have demonstrated evidently that they are not only beneficiaries of services but are contributing and driving the lead in the HIV/AIDS response in Nigeria.

However, barriers to communities’ leadership roles exist and need to be removed. The leadership gaps in the communities which inhibit the performance of their roles have been recognised, dwindling resources, capacity constraints, and intermittent infringement on their human rights, as well as structural barriers in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria are some of the spotlighted barriers.

Communities will lead but need our support to overcome these challenges. Engaging and empowering diverse communities in a big country like Nigeria requires deliberate efforts in building strong relationships, continuous learning, adapting to changing circumstances, and celebrating incremental achievements.

Equally, as Nigeria makes an effort towards attaining the 95-95-95 target, community-led initiatives, supported by global donors like PEPFAR, Global Funds, UNAIDS, government and other partners, are an indispensable component of Nigeria’s HIV response in reducing new infections and improving the lives of those living and affected by the virus.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths.

UNAIDS unites the efforts of 11 UN organisations—UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank—and works closely with global and national partners towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.