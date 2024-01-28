Workshop Against Gender-Based Violence Ends in Makurdi

A two-day training workshop organised by a Non-Governmental Organization, Concerned Women International Development Initiative (CWIDI) that trained over 30 women on protecting vulnerable population especially female sex workers against Gender-Based Violence yesterday ended in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Speaking at the event, former chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Justin Gbagir, said GBV is harmful acts of abuse perpetrated against a person’s will and rooted in a system of unequal power between men and women. Gbagir identified manifestations of Sexually Gender Based Violence (SGBV) commonly practiced in Nigeria to include early and forced marriages, physical emotional and sexual abuse among others.

He noted that GBV today transcends women alone, stressing that young men are also into the practice using force and other means to achieve their aims. According to the legal luminary, Sexually Gender Based Violence is caused by rising poverty levels, traditional and religious beliefs, substance abuse as well as lack of sensitization, stressing that con- sequences of the practice is HIV/AIDS and suicide among others.