Works Ministry To Collaborate With Engineers On Infrastructure Devt

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Federal Ministry of Works have pledged to strengthen their collaboration in key areas aimed at advancing the welfare of Engineers and driving infrastructural development across the country.

This commitment was reaffirmed during a courtesy visit by the President of the NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, to the Minister of Works, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, FNSE, in Abuja on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

According to a statement by her media office, during the meeting, the NSE President underscored the importance of a more strategic partnership between the Society and the Ministry, particularly in building the capacity of Engineers within the Ministry’s workforce.

She called for the expansion of NSE’s ongoing training programmes — targeted at both young and experienced Engineers — which have been running consistently since last year.

She also sought the Ministry’s support in providing industrial training opportunities for Engineering students and NYSC placements for Engineering graduates to help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical field experience.

Highlighting NSE’s readiness to design and deliver customised training modules to meet the Ministry’s specific needs, NSE President proposed joint initiatives on community-based Engineering projects aimed at using Engineering solutions to improve local livelihoods.

It was added that Oguntala further assured the Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Society’s unwavering commitment to advocacy initiatives that promote the welfare of Engineers serving in the Ministry.

In his remarks, Engr. David Umahi commended the NSE President for her vision and pledged the Ministry’s full cooperation in implementing the discussed initiatives.

He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing Engineers’ welfare, strengthening technical capacity, and accelerating infrastructure development nationwide.

The Permanent Secretary, Engr. Adebiyi also welcomed the proposals, reiterating the Ministry’s readiness to partner with the NSE across all agreed areas of collaboration.