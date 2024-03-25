Works Ministry Saves ₦300bn On Road Design

…As Minister says FG committed to building enduring roads

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi has revealed that his visit to construction sites in the South East has saved the country the sum of N300 billion on road design.

The Minister who stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media) Orji Uchenna Orji in Abuja, also said that the federal government was committed to building enduring roads.

The Minister asked the contractors to ensure that the roads they are working on are made passable for commuters during the rainy season. He thanked Mr. President for the enablement to change the narrative of the road infrastructure in Nigeria.

On the section being handled by CCECC, Umahi said, “We will not accept anything less than two to three sections working. And I’ve given seven days for this particular lane, that is, the upper bound lane to be totally repaired, to ameliorate the sufferings of the commuters.

“I feel for them very highly. When you go through this road, you now need to take a number of painkillers. It’s not desirable.

“So I’m begging CCECC, the controller, and engineers to do everything possible in the next seven days and create a smooth sail on this right-hand side.”

Umahi carried out the road inspection with a member of the Senate Committee on Works and Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, and other leaders across the political divide from the South East.

The inspection was carried out on Enugu- Port Harcourt dual carriageway section IV (Aba-Port Harcourt) handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd ( CCECC).

Orji, quoting the Minister said, “”I want to thank Mr. President, so much. He has done a lot in our road infrastructure. He’s a man who wants all the roads to be completed as soon as possible. But let me assure him that I’m doing the best that I can with the fear of God and with commitment to his Renewed Hope agenda, which we all embraced.

“And just only two days back, with these leaders, we went to Asaba to look at the design of the bypass of the second Niger bridge, and we went to Onitsha.

“And by that singular movement, we saw that the design was defective and we agreed on a new kind of design. That was how we saved the country over N300 billion by that singular movement to that location.”

Orji also stated that the Minister visited the Upgrading of the 15km section of the East-West road section III: (Port Harcourt – Eleme Junction to Onne Junction in Rivers State) handled by RCC, the rehabilitation of Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway Section 3, Enugu- Lokpanta handled by CGC and the rehabilitation work at the collapsed bridge site at the New Artisan Bridge near NNPC mega fillings station Enugu Capital City, Enugu State, just as he expressed satisfaction with the job being done but charged contractors to step up their pace to cover a milestone ahead of the rainy season.

On the project along Eleme refinery road, the Minister said, “We are upgrading the 15km road between Eleme flyover to Onne junction. We are starting with excavation to fill all the failed sections to make them stable. And when we get to where stable, we build up the boulders.

“After boulders, we put up sharp sand, and after the sharp sand, we compact. After the compaction, we put the first layer of stone base, 20cm first layer that will build up against another 10cm of stone base, we compact.

”After compacting, we leave it out for the traffic. So that it gets maximum compaction. After that, we put 10 cm with 5% cement to stabilize it and make it very strong. That will make the road very stable and it will last for a long time.”