Works Ministry Saved N300bn On Road Design, Says Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has revealed that his visit to construction site in the South East has saved the country the sum of N300 billion on road design. The minister, who stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Orji Uchenna Orji, in Abuja, also said the Federal Government was committed to building enduring roads. Umahi urged the contractors to ensure that the roads they are working are made passable for commuters during the rainy season.

He thanked Mr. President for the enablement to change the narrative of the road infrastructure in Nigeria. On the section being handled by CCECC, Umahi said: “We will not accept anything less than two to three sections working. “And I’ve given seven days for this particular lane, that is, the upper bound lane to be totally repaired, to ameliorate the sufferings of the commuters. “I feel for them very highly. When you go through this road, you now need to take a number of painkillers.

It’s not desirable. “So I’m begging CCECC, the controller, and engineers to do everything possible in the next seven days and create a smooth sail on this right-hand side.” Umahi carried the road inspection with a member of the Senate Committee on Works and Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, and other leaders across political divide from South East.

The inspection was carried out on Enugu Port Harcourt dual carriageway section IV (Aba-Port Harcourt) handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC). Orji, quoting the Minister said: “I want to thank Mr. President, so much. He has done a lot in our road infrastructure. “He’s a man who wants all the roads to be completed as soon as possible.”