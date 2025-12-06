Works Ministry Refutes Report Of Contractors’ Payment By Dec 20

The Ministry of Works have refuted the report attributed to its Minister, Senator Dave Umahi, that all contractors would be paid by December 20.

The Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, who gave the refutation in a statement on Saturday, said the Works Minister was not in charge of the payment of contractors.

According to him, every payment of contractors is the responsibility of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The Director said that the Minister of Works only assured those on the NNPC Tax Credit project of payment before December 10.

The Ministry’s statement reads in part: The attention of the Ministry of Works has been drawn to a distortion of information in the media, where it was alluded that the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi CON, said that all local contractors will be paid by 20th December, 2025.

“Let it be on record that the Minister of Works does not speak for the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who is in charge of all payments to contractors handling Federal Government projects.

“However, the true position of facts is that the Minister of Works on Thursday, 4th December, 2025, while inspecting ongoing works on the three (3) Sections of the Mararraba-Keffi Expressway, which are some of the NNPC Tax Credit projects taken over by the Ministry in terms of funding, commended the contractors for the excellent work and assured them that after verification by the Independent Corruption and other Related Practices Commission (ICPC), the Ministry, through the Ministry of Finance, will commence the payment of all generated certificates before the 20th of December, 2025. He also appealed to Contractors handling such projects not to stop work in any part of the country.

“Since the Federal Government is making concerted efforts to pay most of the verified inherited debts, the Federal Ministry of Works is not in a position to set a deadline for payment nor to speak on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy.”