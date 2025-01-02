Works Ministry: Our Goals Are To Advance Nigeria’s Devt

Share

The Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo has said the Renewed Hope Agenda’s goals are to advance the development of the country.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their vision: He said: “Their visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda have set our nation on the path to transformative growth and development.

“Reflecting on the progress of the past year, I am inspired by the strides we have made in strengthening infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the country.

“These achievements are a testament to our collective dedication to advancing Nigeria’s development goals under the guidance of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As we enter 2025, I reaffirm our commitment to ensuring sustainable infrastructure development, modernising our road networks, as well as driving economic empowerment for all Nigerians.

“The Ministry of Works, under the leadership of David Umahi remains steadfast in delivering impactful projects that will improve the quality of life for every citizen. “Let us approach this New Year with renewed determination and unity of purpose.”

