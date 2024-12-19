Works Ministry Facing Enormous Challenges

Share

The new Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Olufunsho Adebiyi has admitted that the ministry is facing enormous challenges.

He said this while taking over from Yakubu Kofarmata. A statement by the ministry said Kofarmata called on the staff to support Adebiyi.

He said: “I beg of you, extend the same hands of cooperation, support and comradeship to him and I am sure you will never regret it.” Adebiyi applauded Kofarmata for his achievements.

He said the challenges facing the ministry and the country, at large, are enormous, insisting that only when all hands are joined together, would they be tackled.

The PS said: “I want to assure you that I will do my best by the grace of God. The challenges are enormous before us and I am sure that we will overcome them, together.”

